Solidarity: Sasol has taken transformation too far

JOHANNESBURG – Trade union Solidarity says Sasol went too far in its decision to exclude its white employees from its new staff share scheme "Khanyisa".

Members of Solidarity will on Monday go on strike at Sasol’s Secunda plant and coal mines against what it calls the racial exclusion of white people.

The union calls the industrial action "historic" and says that more than 6,000 members will join the three-week strike.

Solidarity's Dirk Hermann says the new scheme "Khanyisa" will not award white employees with 30 years of service while those who have been with the company for only three months will receive a share value of R500,000.

Hermann says Solidarity is not against the company’s agenda for transformation but Sasol has taken it too far.

“I think it’s about ordering the workers, it’s not necessarily to exclude.”

He says on those job levels stipulated in the scheme, black workers are still in the majority.

“You can empower black workers, and include white workers as well. It’s not necessary to exclude in order to empower.”

Hermann says the union has received overwhelming support from several communities and has encouraged other South Africans to join the mass action.

