SOEs say petrol hikes impacting their cash flow
CAPE TOWN - The country's struggling state-owned enterprises (SOEs) say the rising cost of fuel is impacting their cash flow.
Eskom, Denel and SA Express all say it will also affect critical turnaround plans they are trying to implement.
Unleaded petrol now costs R1.60 more a litre inland, than it did in January.
In a written reply to Parliament, parastatals say petrol hikes are having a significant financial impact on their operations.
Arms manufacturer Denel says had the price of fuel remained unchanged from April 2017, it would by the end of June have saved half a million rands on petrol and R700,000 on diesel.
Treasury granted the company an additional billion rand guarantee in May to keep it operational. The company says continuing fuel hikes will have an impact on the level of business activity in the mid to long term.
SA Express, which received a R1.74 billion guarantee from Treasury for its turnaround, says the ever-rising cost of fuel will erode its profit margins. It expects fuel costs to rise by as much as R100 million.
Eskom also says its turnaround plan is under threat due to rising fuel costs. In the past financial year, it spent R3 billion on fuel products.
It says it needs fuel price increases to stay below inflation levels, to avoid risk to its turnaround strategy.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
