Semenya’s incredible 2018 season

CAPE TOWN - Caster Semenya’s impressive form in 2018 has seen her break multiple records, the South African runner rounded off an impressive weekend in Berlin on Sunday.

Semenya ran the seldom run distance of 1,000m in 2:30.70 at the IAAF Challenge Series, the time meant she broke her very own South African record of 2:31.01 in July 2018.

The middle-distance superstar beat Halimah Nakaayi by more than four seconds with the Ugandan taking second place in 2:34.88.

Just three days prior to her impressive 1,000m feat, Semenya clinked another 800m title in Zurich, it was her third straight Diamond league series title in her favoured distance.

The 27-year-old has had tight racing schedule this season, she’s competed in 400m, 800m, 1,000m and 1,500m distances showcasing her versatility. Incredibly, Semenya has broken the national 400m, 800m and 1,500m records this year alone.

She is now in fifth place in the all-time women’s 1,000m world rankings, just under than two seconds off the pace of the two-decade-old world record of 2:28.98 run by Russian Svetlana Masterkova.