SAHRC announces inquiry into Vaal River pollution

The district is facing a water crisis as pollution and raw sewage from the community spill into the river.

Vaal River pollution. Picture: @SaveTheVaal/Twitter
Vaal River pollution. Picture: @SaveTheVaal/Twitter
49 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has announced it will hold an urgent inquiry into the Vaal River pollution.

The district is facing a water crisis as pollution and raw sewage from the community spill into the river.

The commission has conducted a site visit to the Vaal area.

The smell of sewage fills the air at water pumps in the Vaal area with dirty water flowing and waste scattered around.

The SAHRC’s Buwang Jones says if an inquiry is not held as a matter of urgency the district will find itself in a disastrous situation.

“We are on the brink of a catastrophe and that is why we are going to have an inquiry on the 18th and 19th of September here in the Vaal.”

Jones says several key role players will be summoned to appear before the inquiry.

“We want to hear from Rand Water, the Ministry of Water and Sanitation from the provincial Department of Water and Sanitation.”

Meanwhile, residents including local NGO Save Our Vaal have welcomed the intervention saying their cries have fallen on deaf ears for years.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Local

