SAHRC announces inquiry into Vaal River pollution

The district is facing a water crisis as pollution and raw sewage from the community spill into the river.

JOHANNESBURG - The Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has announced it will hold an urgent inquiry into the Vaal River pollution.

The commission has conducted a site visit to the Vaal area.

Serious pollution of the #Vaal River with raw sewage flowing daily into the river and its tributaries is causing an ecological disaster

(Photos taken this week opposite the entrance to Cloudy Creek) pic.twitter.com/5bCc8REzoO — Save (@SaveTheVaal) September 2, 2018

The smell of sewage fills the air at water pumps in the Vaal area with dirty water flowing and waste scattered around.

The SAHRC’s Buwang Jones says if an inquiry is not held as a matter of urgency the district will find itself in a disastrous situation.

“We are on the brink of a catastrophe and that is why we are going to have an inquiry on the 18th and 19th of September here in the Vaal.”

Jones says several key role players will be summoned to appear before the inquiry.

“We want to hear from Rand Water, the Ministry of Water and Sanitation from the provincial Department of Water and Sanitation.”

Meanwhile, residents including local NGO Save Our Vaal have welcomed the intervention saying their cries have fallen on deaf ears for years.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)