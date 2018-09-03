SA Union of Students calls for charges against Mcebo Dlamini to be dropped
The union says Dlamini is a social activist and was fighting for a genuine course of free education.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Union of Students (SAUS) says the State must dismiss former Wits University Students' representative council (SRC) president Mcebo Dlamini's case.
The union says Dlamini is a social activist and was fighting for a genuine course of free education.
The former SRC member is currently appearing at the Johannesburg Magistrate Court for his involvement in the Fees Must Fall protests.
SAUS' Misheck Mugabe said: “We stand with our students who are still appearing in court, including Mcebo Dlamini, we are supportive of him. We are saying the State must set him free and release him.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
