Rio's 200-year old National Museum hit by massive fire
According to Globo’s website, there was no information yet on potential deaths, injuries, cause of the fire or extent of damage at Rio’s Museu Nacional.
BRASILIA – A 200-year-old museum in Rio de Janeiro was hit on Sunday by a massive fire, images from television station Globo showed, threatening its collection of more than 20 million items ranging from archaeological findings to historical memorabilia.
According to Globo’s website, there was no information yet on potential deaths, injuries, cause of the fire or extent of damage at Rio’s Museu Nacional.
The fire broke out after visiting hours and was still raging and appeared to be growing Sunday night.
Representatives from the fire department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The museum, which is tied to the Rio de Janeiro federal university and the Education Ministry, was founded in 1818. It houses several landmark collections including Egyptian artifacts and the oldest human fossil found in Brazil.
Popular in World
-
China’s Xi Jinping gives SA land reform thumbs up
-
Ramaphosa blasts those sending wrong message on land policy
-
Aretha Franklin funeral bishop apologises for 'groping' Grande
-
Ramaphosa hopes China visit will add impetus to SA-China relations
-
Myanmar judge jails Reuters reporters for 7 years
-
Ramaphosa’s visit to China labelled ‘positive’ for SA job creation
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.