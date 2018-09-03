Rand weaker as risk aversion grips investors
The rand has buckled alongside other emerging market currencies as risk aversion gripped emerging markets following financial crises in Argentina and Turkey last week.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand opened half a percent lower on Monday as demand for emerging market currencies weakened, with investors buying dollars on expectations the Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates and amid lingering fears of a global trade war.
At 0630 GMT the rand was 0.51% weaker at R14.7600 per dollar compared with a close of R14.6900 in New York on Friday, having touched a month’s low of R14.8000 overnight.
The rand has buckled alongside other emerging market currencies as risk aversion gripped emerging markets following financial crises in Argentina and Turkey last week, adding to the pressure of higher rates in the US that have boosted dollar demand.
With a slew of local data due in the week expected to show the South African economy remained weak in the second quarter, traders said the rand was unlikely to strengthen.
Later on Monday, Absa publishes its monthly manufacturers’ survey followed by August vehicle sales figures. On Tuesday, Statistics SA releases second-quarter economic growth data and then current account figures are out on Thursday.
Bonds were also weaker, with the yield on the benchmark government debt due in 2026 up 3 basis points to 9.01%.
Stocks were set to open lower at 0700 GMT, with the JSE securities exchange’s Top-40 futures index down 0.5%.
Popular in Business
-
Solidarity: Sasol has taken transformation too far
-
No degree? No problem, as top employers look further for hires
-
Ramaphosa: SA has signed several deals to boost economic ties with China
-
White workers at Sasol to strike on Monday over black share scheme
-
White workers at Sasol launch 'go-slow' ahead of Thursday strike
-
Ramaphosa’s visit to China labelled ‘positive’ for SA job creation
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.