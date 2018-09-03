Ramaphosa: SA has signed several deals to boost economic ties with China

President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured investors in Beijing that government is addressing policy and regulatory issues to make South Africa more attractive to investors.

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa says that government has signed several agreements with China which will see increased investment in the country.

Ramaphosa was hosted by his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping at the State House in Beijing on Sunday.

He’s on a state visit to the country with nine Cabinet members, including the Finance, Trade and Industry, Agriculture and International Relations ministers.

President Ramaphosa says South Africa has signed several agreements with Chinese companies for projects including infrastructure development, financing and mining in Limpopo to the value of over $2 billion.

“We want to leave with lots of dollars going back home.”

Ramaphosa has assured investors in Beijing that government is addressing policy and regulatory issues to make South Africa more attractive to investors.

“We’re here to garner investments and all that we’re addressing.”

The president will co-chair a forum on China-Africa Cooperation on Monday.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)