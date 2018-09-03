Ramaphosa: China is not trying to re-colonise Africa
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the relationship between China and Africa is premised on the fundamental right of the African people to determine their own future.
BEIJING - President Cyril Ramaphosa has defended the Chinese government’s multi-billion-rand investments in Africa, saying the country is not trying to re-colonise countries on the continent.
The president was speaking at the Forum on China Africa Trade relations in Beijing on Monday afternoon.
There has been scepticism by some to China's continued billion-rand investments in Africa, with some
people claiming the second powerful economy in the world is trying to colonise countries on the continent.
Ramaphosa says this is not true.
“FOCAC refutes the view that a new colonialism is taking hold in Africa as our detractors would have us believe.”
He says cooperation between China and Africa has brought about many fruits.
“The progress that has been made in the last 18 years clearly demonstrated the tangible and lasting benefits of FOCAC to the people of Africa and indeed to the people of the People’s Republic of China as well.”
The president says the relationship between China and Africa is premised on the fundamental right of the African people to determine their own future.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
