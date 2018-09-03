Pule, Modiba & Mabunda called up as Bafana injury replacements

The trio replaces Amiens’ Bongani Zungu and the Mamelodi Sundowns duo of Themba Zwane and Hlompho Kekana who all picked up injuries during the weekend's action.

JOHANNESBURG - The trio of Vincent Pule, Aubrey Modiba and Tiyani Mabunda has been called up by Stuart Baxter as injury replacements for the Afcon qualifier against Libya on Saturday.

The trio replaces Amiens’ Bongani Zungu and the Mamelodi Sundowns duo of Themba Zwane and Hlompho Kekana who all picked up injuries during the weekend's action in the French League and MTN8 Cup competitions respectively.

Pule who now plies his trade with Orlando Pirates has been in a rich vein of form with his blistering pace for his new side, while Modiba has contributed in SuperSport United’s run to the MTN8 final against Cape Town City later this month.

Mabunda will be tasked to be the hard man in the Bafana midfield in the absence of his club Captain Kekana.

Bafana will prepare to face Libya at the Princess Magogo Stadium this week before taking on the North African nation at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.