Public Protector confirms Metrorail probe

Arson attacks on trains and unreliable services, to name just a few of Metrorail’s woes, will be probed by the Public Protector.

CAPE TOWN - The office of the Public Protector has confirmed it will investigate Metrorail and the numerous problems plaguing the Cape's rail network.

The Western Cape Standing Committee on Transport has asked Busisiwe Mkhwebane's office to intervene.

Arson attacks on trains and unreliable services, to name just a few of Metrorail’s woes, will be probed by the Public Protector.

The cost of a rash of train fires has set Metrorail and Prasa back more than R60 million. The service has also experienced a drop in commuter numbers.

Chairperson of the committee Nceba Hinana says: “In 2014, Metrorail had over 608,000 passengers. That number decreased so drastically that by 2017, the number of Metrorail passengers dropped by 41% to just 360,000.”

Hinana also wants the Public Protector to investigate the apparent lack of arrests and convictions in rail-related crimes.

“Residents can no longer count on trains to get to them to their destinations. Throughout December 2017, the central line, our most used line, was on time only 24.6%. Consequently, there has been a drastic decline in the number of Metrorail users in the Western Cape.”

Metrorail is expecting to launch its new network by 2019 and has budgeted R172 billion to deliver trains over a 20-year period.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)