Prominent Joburg surgeon under investigation over forced abortion claims

JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating a case of sexual offence against a prominent Johannesburg surgeon.

According to the Sunday Times, Ridwan Mia's alleged mistress says that he inserted a pill into her body to induce an abortion without her consent while they were being intimate.

Mia won worldwide acclaim in 2012 for pioneering skin grafts on three-year-old burn victim Pippie Kruger.

He claims the woman wanted the abortion and was trying to extort R15 million out of him to withdraw the complaint.

He reportedly also admitted to having an affair with the woman.

It’s understood the woman has submitted WhatsApp messages and other information to police which will form part of the investigation.

