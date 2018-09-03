Police monitoring Kimberley after protest
Community members protested against Mayor Mangaliso Matika’s stay in office earlier on Monday.
CAPE TOWN - A high police presence prevails in Kimberley in the Northern Cape.
They accuse him of alleged corruption and poor service delivery. Matika was ordered by the Northern Cape High Court to temporarily vacate his office.
In August, the court ruled incorrect procedures were followed during Matika's removal.
Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Mashay Gamieldien said: “Currently the situation is quiet, we’ve got police visibility in all areas, especially in Kimberly, Galeshewe and Roodepan. The roads that were barricaded this morning have been opened up and we’re also policing the CBD area.”
