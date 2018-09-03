Phumla Williams to continue testimony at state capture inquiry
The commission has been hearing evidence of abuse of power by senior government officials and former President Jacob Zuma's involvement with the Guptas.
JOHANNESBURG - Acting head of government communications Phumla Williams will continue testifying at the state capture inquiry on Monday.
The commission has been hearing evidence of abuse of power by senior government officials and former President Jacob Zuma's involvement with the Guptas.
On Friday, Williams accused her predecessor Mzwanele Manyi of trying to influence her testimony after he sent her a text message.
Williams said: “Chairperson, I received a text message from Mr Manyi telling me to say that the TNA [New Age newspaper] breakfast didn’t happen, and it’s my view that he was trying to influence my submission.”
Manyi has responded on Twitter, saying that he was merely trying to clarify that the widely criticised New Age breakfast briefings happened after his tenure.
At the same time, expert witnesses have commended South Africa for being one of the few countries investigating allegations of state capture.
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has also granted requests by implicated parties to cross-examine witnesses at the commission.
Zondo has warned against the intimidation of witnesses testifying at the inquiry.
“If those who heed this call [to appear before the commission] are going to be intimidated or interfered with, I think the commission needs to look into that very seriously.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
China’s Xi Jinping gives SA land reform thumbs up
-
Ramaphosa blasts those sending wrong message on land policy
-
Solidarity: Sasol has taken transformation too far
-
Roads leaving Moria congested as ZCC congregants return from pilgrimage
-
White workers at Sasol to strike on Monday over black share scheme
-
Prominent Joburg surgeon under investigation over forced abortion claims
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.