Phumla Williams to continue testimony at state capture inquiry

The commission has been hearing evidence of abuse of power by senior government officials and former President Jacob Zuma's involvement with the Guptas.

JOHANNESBURG - Acting head of government communications Phumla Williams will continue testifying at the state capture inquiry on Monday.

The commission has been hearing evidence of abuse of power by senior government officials and former President Jacob Zuma's involvement with the Guptas.

On Friday, Williams accused her predecessor Mzwanele Manyi of trying to influence her testimony after he sent her a text message.

Williams said: “Chairperson, I received a text message from Mr Manyi telling me to say that the TNA [New Age newspaper] breakfast didn’t happen, and it’s my view that he was trying to influence my submission.”

Manyi has responded on Twitter, saying that he was merely trying to clarify that the widely criticised New Age breakfast briefings happened after his tenure.

At the same time, expert witnesses have commended South Africa for being one of the few countries investigating allegations of state capture.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has also granted requests by implicated parties to cross-examine witnesses at the commission.

Zondo has warned against the intimidation of witnesses testifying at the inquiry.

“If those who heed this call [to appear before the commission] are going to be intimidated or interfered with, I think the commission needs to look into that very seriously.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)