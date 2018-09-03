Parly summons Hawks oversight judge for briefing on officer complaints

The unit’s boss, Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya, suspended the head of the anti-corruption task team, Major-General Zinhle Mnonopi, on Thursday.

PRETORIA – While Parliament’s Police portfolio committee has welcomed the Hawks' swift action against a senior member implicated in the state capture inquiry, it has summoned the Hawks' oversight judge to Parliament to brief them this week.

Former deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas accused Mnonopi of trying to undermine the case he had opened against the Guptas.

Lebeya has appointed a dedicated team to fast-track state capture investigations.

Parliament’s Police portfolio chairperson François Beukman welcomed the move, saying that Lebeya’s pro-active steps were appropriate and necessary.

Mnonopi was asked on Tuesday to state why she should not be suspended but was relieved of her duties on Thursday.

Beukman says they will await the outcome of the disciplinary process.

Meanwhile, Beukman says that the Directorate of Priority Crime Investigation, Judge Frans Kgomo, has been invited to Parliament this week to brief the committee on the status of complaints received about Hawks officers.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)