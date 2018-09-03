Oyingcwele Zokufa (2) to be laid to rest

The little boy's body was discovered in a shallow grave along the N2 highway near Philippi last week just days after he'd been abducted from his family home.

CAPE TOWN - Relatives of murdered Philippi toddler Oyingcwele Zokufa made their way to the Eastern Cape on Monday afternoon to lay the child to rest.

#ToddlerMurder The child’s body was found in this shallow grave along the N2 highway near Philippi yesterday. LI pic.twitter.com/VkzkADBehF — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 31, 2018

Zokufa will be buried in his family's hometown in the Eastern Cape this week.

Relatives say they are still finding it extremely difficult to accept that their “happy baby” was snatched away and killed.

Family spokesperson Mncedisi Mgidlana said: “[He was a] lovely boy even in church everybody did love that boy.”

It's not yet clear when and how the toddler was killed.

The 32-year-old boyfriend of little Oyingcwele's aunt faces charges of abduction and murder and is expected to appear in court.

The woman had an argument with her boyfriend last Sunday and after the man left their home, the child could not be found.

