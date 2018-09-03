Officials probe Denel plant explosion in Macassar
The incident has claimed the lives of eight people.
CAPE TOWN - Officials are investigating the cause of an explosion at the Denel Munitions facility in Macassar, outside Somerset West.
The incident has claimed the lives of eight people.
Circumstances surrounding Monday afternoon’s explosion are still unclear.
The city’s Fire and Rescue Services' Theo Layne says 15 firefighters have been deployed to the incident.
“When we arrived there, it was ascertained that an explosion had occurred and the staff was in the process of extinguishing the subsequent fire.”
Officials say the explosion happened before 4 pm on Monday afternoon.
All missing people have been accounted for.
Popular in Local
-
[UPDATE] Death toll in Macassar Denel plant explosion rises to 8
-
Faith Muthambi was an enemy, worked against the state, Williams tells inquiry
-
Prominent Joburg surgeon under investigation over forced abortion claims
-
WC dam levels reach 58% while Beaufort West water reserves are running out
-
Ramaphosa: China is not trying to re-colonise Africa
-
[SATIRE] Hey JZ: How times change
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.