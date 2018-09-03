Officials probe Denel plant explosion in Macassar

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 11°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 11°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 11°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 11°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 11°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 9°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
Go

Officials probe Denel plant explosion in Macassar

The incident has claimed the lives of eight people.

Picture: Freeimages.com.
Picture: Freeimages.com.
39 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Officials are investigating the cause of an explosion at the Denel Munitions facility in Macassar, outside Somerset West.

The incident has claimed the lives of eight people.

Circumstances surrounding Monday afternoon’s explosion are still unclear.

The city’s Fire and Rescue Services' Theo Layne says 15 firefighters have been deployed to the incident.

“When we arrived there, it was ascertained that an explosion had occurred and the staff was in the process of extinguishing the subsequent fire.”

Officials say the explosion happened before 4 pm on Monday afternoon.

All missing people have been accounted for.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA