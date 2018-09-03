Officials probe Denel plant explosion in Macassar

The incident has claimed the lives of eight people.

CAPE TOWN - Officials are investigating the cause of an explosion at the Denel Munitions facility in Macassar, outside Somerset West.

Circumstances surrounding Monday afternoon’s explosion are still unclear.

The city’s Fire and Rescue Services' Theo Layne says 15 firefighters have been deployed to the incident.

“When we arrived there, it was ascertained that an explosion had occurred and the staff was in the process of extinguishing the subsequent fire.”

Officials say the explosion happened before 4 pm on Monday afternoon.

All missing people have been accounted for.