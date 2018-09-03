NW Health Dept probing Mediosa patient treatment numbers

The mobile clinic company was operating in Southey where the suspected doctoring of books took place.

JOHANNESBURG – The North West Health Department says it is investigating claims by the Gupta-linked medical company Mediosa that it treated some 16,000 and patients in the past seven months in a village with a population of just 2,000 people.

The mobile clinic company was operating in Southey where the suspected doctoring of books took place.

The department has demanded answers from Mediosa about the numbers but the medical company claims that the 16,000 patients include people from surrounding areas.

North West Health Department spokesperson Tebogo Lekgethwane says: “The department has requested that they should furnish all the reports of the work they’ve done so that we can be satisfied.

“Our office of the Chief Financial Officer is pushing them to make sure that they submit all supporting documents.”