NSFAS opens applications for 2019 funding

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has urged students to apply for funding as soon as possible.

FILE: National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) employees going through the application process. Picture: @myNSFAS/Twitter
FILE: National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) employees going through the application process. Picture: @myNSFAS/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Applications for student loans for 2019 have officially opened.

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has urged students to apply for funding as soon as possible.

NSFAS has come under fire recently after it confirmed that it was dealing with a payment backlog from 2017 and early this year.

Student organisations have criticised the scheme for disadvantaging those who depend on it to survive at tertiary institutions.

NSFAS spokesperson Kagisho Mamabolo says: “Learners shouldn’t wait for their matric results to apply. Our funding goes to everybody who meets our criteria. Don’t wait for the last minute. If you apply this week, you’re likely to get feedback in four weeks’ time.”

