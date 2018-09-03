National Water Dept working with EC municipality to prevent 'disaster'

Last week, the department asked residents to reduce their water consumption by 80%.

CAPE TOWN - The Water and Sanitation Department says that it is working with Eastern Cape municipalities to prevent a looming disaster.

Last week, the department asked residents to reduce their water consumption by 80%.

The Kouga Dam has dropped to 6.8%, the Churchill Dam is at 16.27%, the Impofu Dam is 27.65% full and the Groendal Dam stands at 39.18%.

Level C restrictions are currently in place.

The department says that as part of short-term interventions, it provided the Kouga Municipality with two 18,000 litre water tankers for emergency supply.

Spokesperson Sputnik Ratau says that a water restriction monitoring committee has been established.

“We have been working together with the local municipalities on how we can look at the situation. What we will look at is to see whether we will be able to ensure in the new rainy season that we will be able to capture more water to use in the next season.”

Ratau adds that just over R1 million in drought funding allocated to the municipality was used for groundwater exploration in Hankey and Patensie.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)