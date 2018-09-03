Motsoaledi: No longer listeriosis outbreak in SA

The minister added that all processed ready-to-eat meat products are now safe for consumption.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has announced that there is no longer a listeria outbreak in South Africa.

Motsoaledi has briefed the media at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.

The minister added that all processed ready-to-eat meat products are now safe for consumption.

In December the Health Department announced the outbreak of Listeriosis in the country.

Almost 200 people have died from the disease.

Motsoaledi says in the past three months, no new cases have been reported.

“Over the last two months, the incident rate of laboratory-confirmed listeria cases has dropped to the pre-outbreak level. Therefore, the conclusion is that the outbreak of listeriosis in South Africa is over.”

