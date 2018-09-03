Motsoaledi: No longer a listeriosis outbreak in SA
The minister added that all processed ready-to-eat meat products are now safe for consumption.
JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has announced that there is no longer a listeria outbreak in South Africa.
He said that in the past three months no new cases of listeriosis have been recorded.
More to follow.
UPDATE: #ListeriaUpdate Aaron Motsoaledi has announced that there is no longer a listeria Outbreak in South Africa. KM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 3, 2018
#Listeriaupdate: Motsoaledi: I am announcing that all processed ready to eat meat products can safely be eaten. KM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 3, 2018
#ListeriaUpdate Motsoaledi: In the past 3 months no new cases of listeriosis have been recorded. KM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 3, 2018
#Listeriaupdate Motsooaledi: 5812 tons of ready to eat processed meat products have been recalled. KM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 3, 2018
#ListeriaUpdate Motsoaledi: The cost of the entire process of the fight against Listeriosis has come up to R12 Million. KM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 3, 2018
