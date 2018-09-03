Motsoaledi: No longer a listeriosis outbreak in SA

The minister added that all processed ready-to-eat meat products are now safe for consumption.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has announced that there is no longer a listeria outbreak in South Africa.

He said that in the past three months no new cases of listeriosis have been recorded.

The minister added that all processed ready-to-eat meat products are now safe for consumption.

#Listeriaupdate Motsooaledi: 5812 tons of ready to eat processed meat products have been recalled. KM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 3, 2018