Magashule to address 34th commemoration of Vaal uprising

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Ace Magashule is expected to deliver the keynote address at the 34th commemoration of the Vaal uprising in Sebokeng on Monday.

The event will remember the Vaal Triangle demonstrations which took place in 1984 against the rise of tariffs for municipal services in Lekoa and Evaton regions.

The ANC's Boniface Mazilazila says they want to appreciate the role played by people of the area who fought for their human rights and shaped the history of South Africa.

“This is the day we remember the fallen heroes and heroines. This day is celebrated and commemorated annually to ensure that the heritage and history are maintained [and] remembered by the children and the great-grandchildren.”

