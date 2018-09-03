[LISTEN] 'This is why we keep dating the same kind of person'

Radio 702 | Psychologist and coach Yasmeen Engelbrecht says people need to ask themselves what have they learnt from past relationships.

JOHANNESBURG – Ever wondered why some people continue to date people who have similar personality traits - whether they are good or bad?

Psychologist and coach Yasmeen Engelbrecht says this is because people always want to be right and often mirror their relationships.

She spoke to Talk Radio 702 host Phemelo Motene about this, saying people need to ask themselves what have they learnt from past relationships.

She adds that she often asks people to write down three things they've learnt about relationships from their childhood.

"We choose a person that will confirm our beliefs about relationships... Unless you've seen a healthy, functioning relationship in your childhood you will probably repeat those patterns in some form or another."

