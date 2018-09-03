-
[LISTEN] Mixed reaction over UK Cosmo's latest cover
The Cosmopolitan UK cover that features plus-size model Tess Holliday as its October cover-girl has drawn a mixed reaction from around the world.
JOHANNESBURG - The Cosmopolitan UK cover that features plus-size model Tess Holliday as its October cover-girl has drawn a mixed reaction from around the world.
Celebrities and the public in general have labelled the cover as promoting obesity.
Cosmopolitan's editor-in-chief Farrah Storr responded to critics saying: "I'm celebrating her. The reason she is on my cover is to explain that there is a different way to look. If there are millions of people who see this, and they have never been exposed to a body like this and go ‘actually, you know what? For one day only, I’m going to feel great about myself…'"
Talk Radio 702 host Azania Mosaka speaks to the founder of Full Cream Figure Livhuwani Nefolovhodwe and South African blogger Lesego "Thickleeyonce" Legobane about their views.
Listen to the audio above for more.
