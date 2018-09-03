[LISTEN] Garnett Wicomb (76) to represent SA at international tennis tournament

CapeTalk | Cape Talk host Kienno Kammies interviews Garnett Wicomb.

CAPE TOWN – Oudtshoorn tennis star Garnett Wicomb, aged 76, will represent South Africa at the Super-Seniors World Team Championships in Croatia.

Wicomb, who is number one in his age group and a journalist, and has appealed for financial support ahead of his trip.

“I only need some money for my accommodation in Croatia. It’s not been paid. Otherwise, everything is settled. The accommodation is the last hurdle I need to settle.”

