Kya Sand protesters threaten land grabs if demands not met

Community members say that government has ignored them for almost 14 years.

Protesters march along Malibongwe Drive in Johannesburg on 3 September 2018. Picture: Via @EWNTraffic/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Joburg residents say they will continue protesting over a piece of land they want to occupy which they have been demanding for almost 14 years.

Residents of ward 96 say that they first raised their concerns with former Human Settlements MEC Nomvula Mokonyane in 2004.

On Monday morning, they took to the streets, barricading Malibongwe Drive while marching through Lanseria International Airport to hand over a memorandum to businesses in the area demanding among other things, jobs.

Community members say that government has ignored them for almost 14 years.

Community leader Billy Modikwe says they will now do anything to make sure that residents get better houses, even if it means they grab land.

“Right now we’re peaceful. But in 14 days if they don’t respond, we’re not going to give them the memorandum, we demand answers.”

The community is also demanding employment from local businesses in the area.

They say these businesses are only employing people from other areas, like Soweto.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

