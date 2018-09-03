Kya Sand protesters threaten land grabs if demands not met

Community members say that government has ignored them for almost 14 years.

JOHANNESBURG – Joburg residents say they will continue protesting over a piece of land they want to occupy which they have been demanding for almost 14 years.

Residents of ward 96 say that they first raised their concerns with former Human Settlements MEC Nomvula Mokonyane in 2004.

On Monday morning, they took to the streets, barricading Malibongwe Drive while marching through Lanseria International Airport to hand over a memorandum to businesses in the area demanding among other things, jobs.

In Kya Sand there’s protest action on Malibongwe Drive between Boundary Road and South Africa Drive with rocks and burning tyres obstructing the road – so expect heavy delay heading towards Lanseria Airport – rather use Cedar Road as an alternative #JHBTraffic pic.twitter.com/6syEIDjuoT — EWN Traffic (@EWNTraffic) September 3, 2018

Avoid Malibongwe drive coming from lanseria , road blocked due to strikes. @TrafficSA pic.twitter.com/kEgLQby4Sn — ❣️Ney❣️ (@MissYabayankie) September 3, 2018

Community leader Billy Modikwe says they will now do anything to make sure that residents get better houses, even if it means they grab land.

“Right now we’re peaceful. But in 14 days if they don’t respond, we’re not going to give them the memorandum, we demand answers.”

The community is also demanding employment from local businesses in the area.

They say these businesses are only employing people from other areas, like Soweto.

