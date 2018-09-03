Popular Topics
Kya Sand protesters barricade road, Lanseria Airport traffic affected

According to airport management, the greater Lanseria Community and Business Development Forum wants better service delivery and employment opportunities for locals.

FILE: Rocks blockade a road during a protest. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
30 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) is trying to clear roads that have been barricaded by protesters in Kya Sand affecting the flow of traffic to Lanseria Airport.

According to airport management, the greater Lanseria Community and Business Development Forum wants better service delivery and employment opportunities for locals.

In a statement, management says protesters are planning to walk from Cosmo City along Malibongwe Road through the airport to hand over a memorandum to businesses in the area.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar says: “Protestors have placed rocks on to the roads, motorists must be cautious. More officers are being deployed to that area to monitor the situation. People going to that area will be affected.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

