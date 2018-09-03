Injured Bafana trio miss out on Afcon qualifier against Libya

Bafana Bafana have been dealt an injury blow to Themba Zwane, Bongani Zungu and Hlompho Kekana ahead of their African Cup of Nations qualifier against Libya in Durban on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - Bafana Bafana have been dealt an injury blow to Themba Zwane, Bongani Zungu and Hlompho Kekana ahead of their 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifier against Libya in Durban on Saturday.

Zwane dislocated his big toe during Mamelodi Sundowns’ second leg MTN8 semifinal loss to Cape Town City at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.

The attacker was left behind in Johannesburg after failing a medical test by the Bafana team doctor, while Zungu, who plays for Amiens in France, injured his knee and will not make the trip to Durban to join up with the squad.

Kekana also is a major doubt after he injured his knee in the same game as Zwane and is likely to miss the clash against Libya on Saturday.

There are no replacements named as yet as Bafana jetted out to Durban on Monday to begin their preparations for the match.

This will be Bafana’s second qualifying match after they beat Nigeria 2-0 in their first match in Uyo last year.