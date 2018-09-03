[IN PICTURES] LeBron James stops by to watch Caster Semenya racing

NBA star Lebron James made a short stop in Berlin, Germany to catch our very own star athlete Caster Semenya doing what she does best.

JOHANNESBURG - When greatness meets greatness, it's just awesome.

Semenya is competing at the 2018 Internationales Stadionfest (ISTAF) track and field athletics tournament where she is racing in the 1000m event.

She shared her excitement at being visited by James.