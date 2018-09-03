[IN PICTURES] LeBron James stops by to watch Caster Semenya racing
NBA star Lebron James made a short stop in Berlin, Germany to catch our very own star athlete Caster Semenya doing what she does best.
JOHANNESBURG - When greatness meets greatness, it's just awesome.
NBA star Lebron James made a short stop in Berlin, Germany to catch our very own star athlete Caster Semenya doing what she does best.
Semenya is competing at the 2018 Internationales Stadionfest (ISTAF) track and field athletics tournament where she is racing in the 1000m event.
She shared her excitement at being visited by James.
When the greatness meet up 😍❤. You just made my year for showing up to watch me race. This is too much #striveforgreatness pic.twitter.com/h3Gle8R3GT— Caster Semenya (@caster800m) September 3, 2018
Levels! When @KingJames flies into Berlin to watch our gem @caster800m 🎯😭🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/5ORJBnqmsh— Siyabonga Beyile (@SiyaBeyile) September 3, 2018
Popular in Sport
-
Semenya’s incredible 2018 season
-
Cook to end England career with 'nothing left in the tank'
-
Ronaldo, Modric & Salah on Fifa player of the year shortlist
-
Baxter ropes in son as Bafana goalkeeper coach for Afcon qualifier
-
Pule, Modiba & Mabunda called up as Bafana injury replacements
-
Outpouring of support for Serena Williams amid 'cat suit' ban
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.