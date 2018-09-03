Holomisa says UDM to stick to decision on Trollip removal

Athol Trollip was voted out as Nelson Mandela Bay mayor last week and replaced with the UDM's Mongameli Bobani.

JOHANNESBURG – United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa says that his party will not backtrack on its decision which saw Athol Trollip removed as mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has accused the UDM of violating the coalition agreement and illegally removing Trollip.

The DA’s James Selfe says: “We would want the UDM to reaffirm their commitment to the underlying principles of the coalition and to vote accordingly.”

However, Holomisa says the DA is arrogant.

“They think that we’re boys… we’re not ACDP or Cope. We’re different altogether. We’re independent.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)