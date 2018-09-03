Health Minister Motsoaledi to give update on listeriosis fight

At least 180 people died from the food-borne disease earlier this year.

CAPE TOWN - The Health Minister will on Monday give an update on efforts to contain and stamp out a deadly listeriosis outbreak in the country.

At least 180 people died from the food-borne disease earlier this year.

The source of the outbreak was identified as two Enterprise foods facilities, one in Polokwane and the other in Germiston.

New food safety guidelines for the ready-to-eat food industry are now being sharpened up.

In a written reply to a parliamentary question several months ago, Aaron Motsoaledi said that a number of departments and regulators reviewed their existing food control systems.

