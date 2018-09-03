[GUIDE] How to apply online for NSFAS funding

There are two ways to apply for funding, traditional paper submission and online. EWN has put together a quick how-to guide for applying online.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has opened applications for funding for new prospective students at public universities and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges.

WHAT YOU NEED

Before applying, you need to have certain documents at hand, which will be required.

APPLYING ONLINE

Follow these easy steps if you're applying from a computer.