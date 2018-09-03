[GUIDE] How to apply online for NSFAS funding
There are two ways to apply for funding, traditional paper submission and online. EWN has put together a quick how-to guide for applying online.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has opened applications for funding for new prospective students at public universities and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges.
There are two ways to apply for funding, traditional paper submission and online. Eyewitness News has put together a quick how-to guide for applying online.
WHAT YOU NEED
Before applying, you need to have certain documents at hand, which will be required.
APPLYING ONLINE
Follow these easy steps if you're applying from a computer.
Popular in Local
-
[SATIRE] Hey JZ: How times change
-
Kya Sand protesters threaten land grabs if demands not met
-
Prominent Joburg surgeon under investigation over forced abortion claims
-
Abducted Goodwood girl (8) found
-
[WATCH] Nandos 'flavour' ad pokes fun at bank, beverages & everyone in between
-
Zuma, Gupta lawyers apply to cross-examine state capture witnesses
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.