Faith Muthambi was an enemy, worked against the state, Williams tells inquiry

Acting GCIS head Phumla Williams described former Communications Minister Faith Muthambi's attitude as working against the state and wanting to disintegrate GCIS.

JOHANNESBURG - Acting Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) head Phumla Williams says she would have betrayed the country had she allowed then Communications Minister Faith Muthambi to drive her out of the public service.

She has wrapped up her testimony at the state capture inquiry in Parktown, criticising Muthambi who she says worked against the state.

Williams claims Muthambi tortured her, stripping her of her role at Government Communications.

Williams says she applied to take early retirement because of the treatment but reversed the decision because she could not allow Muthambi to victimise her anymore.

“I had to accept that I’m dealing with the enemy that is coming to steal in our country. And I woke up in the middle of the night and I drafted my withdrawal and I said ‘I’m going back to work to do what I have been passionate about’. And that is why I filed my reversal.”

Williams has accused Muthambi of being a thief and torturing her.

An emotional Williams described Muthambi's attitude as working against the state and wanting to disintegrate GCIS.

Williams testified that she battled to sleep, had panic attacks and suffered post-traumatic stress because of the treatment.

“I had to accept that this is not a minister. This is an enemy, that’s what really helped me. I don’t think that woman was interested in serving the people of South Africa. I don’t think that woman was interested in preserving the resources of this country. And that’s why I then said that I will be failing the people of South Africa if I allowed the thief to get away with it.”

