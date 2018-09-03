Exact origin of listeria strain remains a mystery – Motsoaledi
Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says the end of the listeriosis outbreak does not mean the disease has disappeared.
JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says while the source of the recent listeria outbreak was identified, the exact origin of the ST6 strain still remains a mystery.
At a briefing on Monday, Motsoaledi announced that there is no longer a listeriosis outbreak in the country.
He's also declared processed meats once again safe to eat.
The health minister says his team of experts and other practitioners who have been fighting the listeria outbreak have not been able to find how the ST6 strain ended up at the Tiger Brand's Enterprise Foods factory.
“The number of activities described in the emergency response plan are still ongoing. This will further strengthen the system to prevent and detect listeriosis outbreaks.”
He says the end of the listeriosis outbreak does not mean the disease has disappeared.
“The NICD has shown us that there’s been between 60 and 80 cases of listeria every year in the country, even for the past five years before the outbreak.”
Motsoaledi says South Africans should continue exercising precautionary measures such as the washing of hands and thorough cooking of food.
WATCH: South Africans free to enjoy polony after listeriosis update
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Local
-
[UPDATE] Death toll in Somerset West Denel plant explosion rises to 8
-
Faith Muthambi was an enemy, worked against the state, Williams tells inquiry
-
Prominent Joburg surgeon under investigation over forced abortion claims
-
[WATCH] Nandos 'flavour' ad pokes fun at bank, beverages & everyone in between
-
[SATIRE] Hey JZ: How times change
-
Petrol price to rise by 5 cents
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.