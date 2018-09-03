-
EWN Round-Up: How Faith Muthambi tore comms apart; Polony safe to eat again
Missed some of what made news headlines? Catch up in our daily round-up.
JOHANNESBURG - Missed some of what made news headlines? Catch up in our daily round-up below:
😲 Enemy of the State… No, that’s not the title of a movie. It’s how Phumla Williams, in her state capture inquiry testimony, has described former comms minister Faith Muthambi.
🐖👍 The health minister says it’s now safe to eat polony, russians and other #listeriosis-linked products again, which is great because many were ‘kota’ to going nuts with cravings.
⛽🙄 The petrol price is going up by only 5c/litre, but it’s still 5c too much. We just can’t win, can we?
🌍💰🇨🇳 Continent shopping… Chinese President Xi Jinping says his government will invest over $60 billion in Africa over the next 3 years.
💔 [LISTEN] A mother’s pain… 11 years after murdering her drug addict son, Ellen Pakkies says she simply wanted to stop his downward spiral into addiction.
🤣🤣 [WATCH] Nandos does it again, only this time, it's not going for politicians or racists, but it's taken a shot at other brands which use over the top, one-dimensional themes in their marketing.
