Erasmus: Boks under pressure to perform

JOHANNESBURG - The Springboks jetted off to Brisbane on Saturday where they will face Australia in their third Rugby Championship match, where a win is a non-negotiable for coach Rassie Erasmus.

The Boks are under pressure to get a win after a disappointing 32-19 loss to Argentina a fortnight ago, which Erasmus says they are aware of.

“The pressure is definitely on us to perform better and to win. The players know that, but I am sure that they will respond well to that during the training sessions this week.”

South Africa’s record in Australia isn’t a favorable one for the Boks as they have only won 12 matches in 38 attempts, with the Wallabies winning 24 and two draws Down Under.

One of those draws came in last year’s campaign where the two teams played to a 23-all stalemate at the NIB Stadium in Perth before being deadlocked 27-27 in the reverse fixture at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein a week later.

Though there has been significant improvement in the Boks’ style of play under Erasmus this year, his record is still unsatisfactory with a 50%-win rate so far from six games in charge. Erasmus is yet to win away from home after losses to Wales in the one-off Test match in the United States and to Argentina in Mendoza.

Erasmus says that they are desperate for that elusive away victory.

“We are desperate because we lost to a team that we didn’t want to lose to, and they will also be desperate because they come from two losses to New Zealand. Both sides will want to rectify the mistakes they made a fortnight ago and us playing away from home will make it tougher, but we will prepare well.”

Kickoff at Suncorp Stadium is at 12:00pm South African time.