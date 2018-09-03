DA: Claims against Vincent Smith would be serious breach of Parly ethics

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 11°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 11°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 11°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 11°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 11°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 9°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
Go

DA: Claims against Vincent Smith would be serious breach of Parly ethics

The 'City Press' reported on Sunday that Smith received university fees for his daughter and a top security upgrade at his home from Bosasa.

FILE: Constitutional Review Committee co-chairperson Vincent Smith. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
FILE: Constitutional Review Committee co-chairperson Vincent Smith. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
48 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) says if proven true allegations that African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament Vincent Smith accepted R670,000 from controversial management group Bosasa would be a serious breach of Parliament's code of conduct.

The City Press reported on Sunday that Smith received university fees for his daughter and a top security upgrade at his home from Bosasa.

Smith, who last week took the position of chairperson of the portfolio committee on Justice, is also alleged to have received R100,000 from the company's CEO Gavin Watson every month which Smith and Bosasa are said to have denied.

He's reportedly said that some payments were personal loans.

DA Chief Whip John Steenhuisen says they will report Smith to Parliament's ethics committee.

“And we hope that Mr Smith’s investigation into these payments is done by that committee, as well as a finding made.

“If this is indeed truth, we find this inappropriate and unethical given the fact that Mr Smith himself was charged with oversight of departments that had contracts with Bosasa.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA