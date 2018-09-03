DA: Claims against Vincent Smith would be serious breach of Parly ethics
The 'City Press' reported on Sunday that Smith received university fees for his daughter and a top security upgrade at his home from Bosasa.
JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) says if proven true allegations that African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament Vincent Smith accepted R670,000 from controversial management group Bosasa would be a serious breach of Parliament's code of conduct.
Smith, who last week took the position of chairperson of the portfolio committee on Justice, is also alleged to have received R100,000 from the company's CEO Gavin Watson every month which Smith and Bosasa are said to have denied.
He's reportedly said that some payments were personal loans.
DA Chief Whip John Steenhuisen says they will report Smith to Parliament's ethics committee.
“And we hope that Mr Smith’s investigation into these payments is done by that committee, as well as a finding made.
“If this is indeed truth, we find this inappropriate and unethical given the fact that Mr Smith himself was charged with oversight of departments that had contracts with Bosasa.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
