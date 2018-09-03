Cops continue probes into CT child murders as suspect due in court
Oyincwele Zokufa’s body was found along the N2 highway near last Thursday.
CAPE TOWN - With a man to appear in court on Monday for the murder of a Philippi toddler, police have yet to make a breakthrough in their investigation into the murder of a nine-year-old girl in Kraaifontein.
Oyingcwele Zokufa’s body was found along the N2 highway near last Thursday. The child was two-years-old.
VIDEO: Deputy Police Minister emotional as he visits family of Philippi boy
Police are also investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Priviledge Mabvongwe.
The Nyanga community policing forum (CPF) says that the community is outraged at the death of Zokufa. The CPF’s Dumisani Qwebe says: "The community members are very angry and they don't want to have this guy released. They're willing to oppose bail."
The accused was in a relationship with the little boy's aunt and is now suspected of abducting and murdering the toddler.
Police say the couple had an argument and after he left the house, the child could not be found.
Meanwhile, in Kraaifontein, a community is still in shock following the discovery of a nine-year-old grade three girl's body not far from her home in Bloekombos.
Priviledge Mabvongwe was still dressed in her school uniform when officers found her body at a dumping site.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
China’s Xi Jinping gives SA land reform thumbs up
-
Ramaphosa blasts those sending wrong message on land policy
-
Roads leaving Moria congested as ZCC congregants return from pilgrimage
-
Ramaphosa hopes China visit will add impetus to SA-China relations
-
White workers at Sasol to strike on Monday over black share scheme
-
JMPD recovers 5 stolen vehicles during weekend blitz
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.