Cops continue probes into CT child murders as suspect due in court

CAPE TOWN - With a man to appear in court on Monday for the murder of a Philippi toddler, police have yet to make a breakthrough in their investigation into the murder of a nine-year-old girl in Kraaifontein.

Oyingcwele Zokufa’s body was found along the N2 highway near last Thursday. The child was two-years-old.

Police are also investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Priviledge Mabvongwe.

The Nyanga community policing forum (CPF) says that the community is outraged at the death of Zokufa. The CPF’s Dumisani Qwebe says: "The community members are very angry and they don't want to have this guy released. They're willing to oppose bail."

The accused was in a relationship with the little boy's aunt and is now suspected of abducting and murdering the toddler.

Police say the couple had an argument and after he left the house, the child could not be found.

Meanwhile, in Kraaifontein, a community is still in shock following the discovery of a nine-year-old grade three girl's body not far from her home in Bloekombos.

Priviledge Mabvongwe was still dressed in her school uniform when officers found her body at a dumping site.

