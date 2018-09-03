Classes expected to resume at TUT following protests
Katlego Monareng was killed allegedly by police when violence broke out on the Soshanguve campus last month.
JOHANNESBURG – Classes are expected to resume at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) on Monday morning following violence over allegations of SRC vote rigging that saw the death of a student.
Katlego Monareng was killed, allegedly by police, when violence broke out on the Soshanguve campus last month.
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is probing the claims.
TUT has also appointed forensic investigators to look into the matter.
The university's Willa de Ruyter says: "This week will be dedicated to lecturing activity, no tests will be written until Friday. There’s already a catch-up plan in place. Forensic investigations will start his week and are expected to be concluded in three weeks."
Popular in Local
-
China’s Xi Jinping gives SA land reform thumbs up
-
Ramaphosa blasts those sending wrong message on land policy
-
Solidarity: Sasol has taken transformation too far
-
Roads leaving Moria congested as ZCC congregants return from pilgrimage
-
White workers at Sasol to strike on Monday over black share scheme
-
Prominent Joburg surgeon under investigation over forced abortion claims
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.