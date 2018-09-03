Popular Topics
Classes expected to resume at TUT following protests

Katlego Monareng was killed allegedly by police when violence broke out on the Soshanguve campus last month.

FILE: The entrance to the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT)'s Soshanguve campus. Picture: Barry Bateman/EWN
6 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Classes are expected to resume at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) on Monday morning following violence over allegations of SRC vote rigging that saw the death of a student.

Katlego Monareng was killed, allegedly by police, when violence broke out on the Soshanguve campus last month.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is probing the claims.

TUT has also appointed forensic investigators to look into the matter.

The university's Willa de Ruyter says: "This week will be dedicated to lecturing activity, no tests will be written until Friday. There’s already a catch-up plan in place. Forensic investigations will start his week and are expected to be concluded in three weeks."

Timeline

