Classes expected to resume at TUT following protests

Katlego Monareng was killed allegedly by police when violence broke out on the Soshanguve campus last month.

JOHANNESBURG – Classes are expected to resume at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) on Monday morning following violence over allegations of SRC vote rigging that saw the death of a student.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is probing the claims.

TUT has also appointed forensic investigators to look into the matter.

The university's Willa de Ruyter says: "This week will be dedicated to lecturing activity, no tests will be written until Friday. There’s already a catch-up plan in place. Forensic investigations will start his week and are expected to be concluded in three weeks."