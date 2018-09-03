Popular Topics
Go

China to invest over $60bn in Africa over 3 years

Chinese President Xi Jinping says the least developed countries with diplomatic relations with his govt and heavily indebted from loans offered by his country don’t have to worry about paying back the money.

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa (L) shakes hands with China's President Xi Jinping after his speech during the opening ceremony of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on 3 September 2018. Picture: AFP.
one hour ago

BEIJING - Chinese President Xi Jinping has announced his government will invest over $60 billion in Africa over the next three years and cancel debt from the least developing countries that have relations with China.

Xi officially opened the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing on Monday afternoon.

He defended his government against those claiming it’s trying to colonise Africa.

FOCAC is a multilateral platform that brings together 52 African countries for cooperation, covering various aspects of protocol, trade and the economy.

President Xi has announced aid initiatives for the African continent through grants, interest-free loans, setting up special funds for development financing and another for financing imports from African.

“China will extend $60 billion of financing to Africa in the form of government assistance as well as investment and financing by financial institutions and companies.”

He says the least developed countries with diplomatic relations with his government and heavily indebted from loans offered by his country don’t have to worry about paying back the money.

“The debt that they have incurred in the form of interest-free Chinese government loans due to mature by the end of 2018, will be exempted.”

He’s also announced his government will continue offering military aid to the African Union.

