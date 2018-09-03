Cape parents urged to be vigilant following another attempted child abduction

This is the latest in a series of similar incidents in the city in recent weeks.

CAPE TOWN - The Kensington community policing forum has urged parents and guardians to be vigilant following an apparent attempt to kidnap a primary school child.

This is the latest in a series of similar incidents in the city in recent weeks.

In the Steenberg area last week, a grade nine pupil was abducted and sexually assaulted while making her way to school.

The Cape Times is reporting on Monday morning that an eight-year-old girl was snatched over the weekend in Goodwood. The girl was eventually returned to her family in Bishop Lavis.

A Kensington primary school has distributed a letter to parents, warning them to educate their children about "stranger danger".

The principal sent out the letter last week, after a learner was approached by a driver of a light blue Toyota sedan while walking in Supermarine Street after school.

It’s alleged that the driver stopped and asked the young girl for directions to a nearby shop before telling her, at least four times, to get into his car.

A vigilant community member then stopped and ordered the child to get into her car before the stranger sped off.

The school has since reported the matter to the Western Cape Education Department, which is working with police.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)