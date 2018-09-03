Bok coach Proudfoot expects Wallaby backlash

Springbok assistant coach Matthew Proudfoot says that both the Boks and the Wallabies have points to prove after their recent defeats.

CAPE TOWN - Springbok assistant coach Matthew Proudfoot expects a physical onslaught from the Wallabies, much like what the Pumas dished out in Mendoza where South Africa lost 32-19 last week.

The Wallabies will be relishing the chance to face another Test nation besides New Zealand after suffering two demoralising defeats at the hands of the world’s best.

“We know that Argentina was more in our face than they were in Durban, so we must expect the same, the Australians are looking to bounce back. We need to prepare under pressure and really prepare with the same intensity that we expect the game to be like on Saturday.”

Australia lost by at least 25 points in each of their Bledisloe Cup Tests against the All Blacks. But Proudfoot is careful not to read too much into those losses.

“A lot people have spoken a lot about the Australian performance and I don’t think you get defined by your performances against New Zealand. I think this game, for both sides, is going to be crucial to see how they respond and I think it's going to be a really tight game on the advantage line for the two sides looking to try and get on the front foot.”

Proudfoot explained the teams focus was consistency after a solid performance in Durban which saw them run out 34-21 winners against Argentina, however, a week later they were confronted with a Pumas side that were more physical and accurate.

“A big focal point for us is to bounce back from the loss last week in Mendoza. So, we're looking to get more consistency out of the team, we felt we played well in Durban and we let ourselves down in Mendoza. So, we want the same physicality we had in Durban and to repeat that performance. Execution across the board (wasn’t good enough) whether it be set phase or breakdown or defence, continuity wasn't as good as what it was in Durban. Our execution across the board needs to improve.”

The former Stormers coach also touched on the selection of the dynamic and diminutive Cheslin Kolbe, who has been in fine form for Toulouse since joining them last season.

“Exciting to have Cheslin in the squad, I think he deserves this infusion. He's really performed well... He's an exciting player that can create out of nothing. I think we're looking for that. We're looking for a little bit of extra zip and he's just a real solid guy that I’ve worked with at Stormers.”

The Springboks face the Wallabies in Brisbane on Saturday.