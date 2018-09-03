Popular Topics
Baxter ropes in son as Bafana goalkeeper coach for Afcon qualifier

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has name his son Lee Baxter as goalkeeper coach for the African Cup of Nations qualifier against Libya at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday afternoon.

Lee Baxter. Picture: @BafanaBafana/Twitter
Lee Baxter. Picture: @BafanaBafana/Twitter
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has name his son Lee Baxter as goalkeeper coach for the African Cup of Nations qualifier against Libya at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday afternoon.

Baxter, who is scrambling for a backroom staff due to budget constraints from his bosses as the South African Football Association (Safa), has roped in different personnel during his tenure as head coach of Bafana.

Lee Baxter is currently the goalkeeper coach at Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and will only be involved because of the withdrawal of former Bafana goalkeeper Andre Arendse in the technical team due to family commitments.

Bafana currently sit joint top of their group on three points courteously of a 2-0 win against Nigeria in Uyo last year. They will be hoping that they can get another victory against Libya to consolidate their position at the top of the standings.

