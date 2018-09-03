ANC MP Vincent Smith declares business interests to Parly
Smith has no less than six listed directorships and partnerships in companies, according to Parliament's register of members' interests.
CAPE TOWN - African National Congress (ANC) MP Vincent Smith, who's accused of accepting over R600,000 in cash from controversial facilities management group Bosasa, appears to have declared his business interests to Parliament.
Smith has reportedly said some of the payments made to him were personal loans.
He's become embroiled in the payment controversy in the same week he took over the position of chairperson of Parliament's Justice and Correctional Services.
Smith is currently also co-chairing an ad hoc committee determining whether the Constitution should be amended to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation.
He has no less than six listed directorships and partnerships in companies, according to Parliament's register of members' interests.
While no financial statements or details on the benefits are listed, Smith's company Euro Blitz 48, into which the money from Bosasa was reportedly paid, is listed as one of the companies. The business is described as a property developer.
The Democratic Alliance says the payments amount to unethical conduct and a simple declaration of the business is not good enough.
The party's Chief Whip John Steenhuisen said: "Members must discuss any material advantage which he or she receives from any source. For example, any special discounts that are not available to the general public or an interest-free loan. The values and benefits must be disclosed. Benefits received by members of the immediate family should be disclosed as well."
Steenhuisen says since the installation of CCTV at Smith's home was for his personal benefit, this is a clear conflict of interest that must be investigated by the ethics committee.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
More in Politics
-
Magashule to address 34th commemoration of Vaal uprising
-
Holomisa says UDM to stick to decision on Trollip removal
-
DA: Claims against Vincent Smith would be serious breach of Parly ethics
-
WC ANC councillor facing disciplinary action for bringing party into disrepute
-
DA: Vincent Smith must answer to ethics committee over alleged Bosasa payments
-
Sammy Claasen accuses ANC WC of failing to address racism claims
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.