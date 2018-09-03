ANC MP Vincent Smith declares business interests to Parly

Smith has no less than six listed directorships and partnerships in companies, according to Parliament's register of members' interests.

CAPE TOWN - African National Congress (ANC) MP Vincent Smith, who's accused of accepting over R600,000 in cash from controversial facilities management group Bosasa, appears to have declared his business interests to Parliament.

Smith has reportedly said some of the payments made to him were personal loans.

He's become embroiled in the payment controversy in the same week he took over the position of chairperson of Parliament's Justice and Correctional Services.

Smith is currently also co-chairing an ad hoc committee determining whether the Constitution should be amended to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation.

He has no less than six listed directorships and partnerships in companies, according to Parliament's register of members' interests.

While no financial statements or details on the benefits are listed, Smith's company Euro Blitz 48, into which the money from Bosasa was reportedly paid, is listed as one of the companies. The business is described as a property developer.

The Democratic Alliance says the payments amount to unethical conduct and a simple declaration of the business is not good enough.

The party's Chief Whip John Steenhuisen said: "Members must discuss any material advantage which he or she receives from any source. For example, any special discounts that are not available to the general public or an interest-free loan. The values and benefits must be disclosed. Benefits received by members of the immediate family should be disclosed as well."

Steenhuisen says since the installation of CCTV at Smith's home was for his personal benefit, this is a clear conflict of interest that must be investigated by the ethics committee.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)