ANC: Heist-accused Velile Present doesn’t work for us
This after Errol Velile Present claimed during his bail application last Friday that the ANC is paying him half his salary.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) has reiterated that a former employee implicated in a cash-in-transit heist in Soweto is no longer in the employ of the organisation.
This after Errol Velile Present claimed during his bail application at the Roodepoort Magistrates Court last Friday that the ANC is paying him half his salary.
Spokesperson Pule Mabe said in a statement: “We further need to categorically state that it is immaterial whether he was a volunteer or employed permanently. Present is alleged to have committed serious crimes during the very employ he refers to in his affidavit, culminating in his immediate dismissal.”
Present was fired by the ANC in July after he was arrested along with his three co-accused in connection with a heist in Dobsonville, Soweto, on 4 July.
All four men face charges of armed robbery and possession of hijacked vehicles and will appear in court again next week.
Mabe added that should Present be aggrieved on the processes followed by the ANC since his arrest, he’s welcome to approach any institution that will afford him satisfactory recourse.
“The African National Congress once again rejects Present's warped imagination that he is still employed by the organisation.”
Popular in Local
-
[UPDATE] Death toll in Macassar Denel plant explosion rises to 8
-
Faith Muthambi was an enemy, worked against the state, Williams tells inquiry
-
Prominent Joburg surgeon under investigation over forced abortion claims
-
WC dam levels reach 58% while Beaufort West water reserves are running out
-
Ramaphosa: China is not trying to re-colonise Africa
-
[SATIRE] Hey JZ: How times change
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.