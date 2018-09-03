ANC: Heist-accused Velile Present doesn’t work for us

This after Errol Velile Present claimed during his bail application last Friday that the ANC is paying him half his salary.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) has reiterated that a former employee implicated in a cash-in-transit heist in Soweto is no longer in the employ of the organisation.

This after Errol Velile Present claimed during his bail application at the Roodepoort Magistrates Court last Friday that the ANC is paying him half his salary.

Spokesperson Pule Mabe said in a statement: “We further need to categorically state that it is immaterial whether he was a volunteer or employed permanently. Present is alleged to have committed serious crimes during the very employ he refers to in his affidavit, culminating in his immediate dismissal.”

Present was fired by the ANC in July after he was arrested along with his three co-accused in connection with a heist in Dobsonville, Soweto, on 4 July.

All four men face charges of armed robbery and possession of hijacked vehicles and will appear in court again next week.

Mabe added that should Present be aggrieved on the processes followed by the ANC since his arrest, he’s welcome to approach any institution that will afford him satisfactory recourse.

“The African National Congress once again rejects Present's warped imagination that he is still employed by the organisation.”