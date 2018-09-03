AfriForum accuses govt of using land reform to advance China's interests in SA
It’s emerged that the government has initiated the process to expropriate two farms belonging to the Akkerland Boerdery at 10% of their market value.
PRETORIA - Lobby group AfriForum has accused the government of using land reform as a pretext to advance the Chinese government’s interests in South Africa.
AfriForum, together with the Transvaal Agricultural Union of South Africa (Tau) and Agri Limpopo announced in Centurion on Monday they would support Akkerland in its legal battle against the government.
AfriForum says the Minister of Rural Development and Land Reform Maite Nkoana-Mashabane served an ejectment order on Akkerland Boerdery at the end of March, giving the owners seven days to vacate two farms.
The order was successfully challenged and repealed.
The lobby group says coal exploration has taken place on the land which indicated that the mineral is suitable for use in power stations and steel factories.
AfriForum says Chinese government-controlled companies have already announced their plan to invest $10billion in the Musina-Makhado Special Economic Zone where the Akkerland land is located.
They believe the minister’s notice is directly linked to plans to facilitate the Chinese business interests in the area and are going to fight the land seizure.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
