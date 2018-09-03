Abducted Goodwood girl (8) found

The child was walking with a friend in Goodwood on Saturday when the suspect approached her.

CAPE TOWN - Police say an eight-year-old girl has been found after she was abducted over the weekend.

The child was walking with a friend in Goodwood on Saturday when the suspect approached her. He offered the child a modelling job.

The girl then walked with him to N1 City Mall.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana says the child was found on Sunday.

“A child was found yesterday afternoon and was taken for medical treatment. The circumstances are under investigation [and] we appeal to the community to protect children from strangers and educate them about stranger danger.”

This case is one of several child abductions and attempted kidnappings in Cape Town in recent weeks.

