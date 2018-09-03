4 die in explosion at Somerset West Denel plant

Firefighters are searching for six others believed to be trapped inside the building.

CAPE TOWN – The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Services has confirmed four people have died in an explosion at the Denel Munitions Plant in Somerset West.

The cause of the explosion is not known at this stage.

The city's Theo Layne said: “When we arrived there it was ascertained that an explosion had occurred and staff at the factory was in the process of extinguishing the subsequent fire. Our firefighters are currently carrying out search and rescue operations for a further six persons that are unaccounted for.”

An eyewitness explained what he saw: “Five kilometres away from there I noticed a huge fireball towards Somchem just like a shockwave which was a huge bang ...”

