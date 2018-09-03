4 die in explosion at Somerset West Denel plant

-
Faith Muthambi was an enemy, worked against the state, Williams tells inquiryLocal
-
SA Union of Students calls for charges against Mcebo Dlamini to be droppedLocal
-
[WATCH] Health minister clarifies details relating to dates on food productsLocal
-
Tiger Brands’ Polokwane operation still closed as dept awaits announcementLocal
-
SOEs say petrol hikes impacting their cash flowLocal
-
[WATCH] South Africans free to enjoy polony after listeriosis updateLocal
-
Faith Muthambi was an enemy, worked against the state, Williams tells inquiryLocal
-
SA Union of Students calls for charges against Mcebo Dlamini to be droppedLocal
-
[WATCH] Health minister clarifies details relating to dates on food productsLocal
-
Tiger Brands’ Polokwane operation still closed as dept awaits announcementLocal
-
SOEs say petrol hikes impacting their cash flowLocal
-
[WATCH] South Africans free to enjoy polony after listeriosis updateLocal
-
Ronaldo, Modric & Salah on Fifa player of the year shortlistSport
-
Bok coach Proudfoot expects Wallaby backlashSport
-
Benni buzzing about Rantie’s potential impactSport
-
Injured Bafana trio miss out on Afcon qualifier against LibyaSport
-
Baxter ropes in son as Bafana goalkeeper coach for Afcon qualifierSport
-
Watchful All Blacks brace for Pumas' 'big men'Sport
Popular Topics
-
Booking a vacation from workplace stress could prolong your lifeLifestyle
-
Archeologists find Neolithic remains in Nile DeltaAfrica
-
Factfile on choleraLifestyle
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle name new puppyLifestyle
-
Robin Wright: Kevin Spacey deserves second chanceLifestyle
-
Cruel weight jibes leave Robbie Williams devastatedLifestyle
-
U2 cancels Berlin show after Bono loses his voiceLifestyle
-
Aretha Franklin funeral bishop apologises for 'groping' GrandeLifestyle
-
Gladys Knight clarifies pancreatic cancer confusionLifestyle
-
'I thought he was going to rape me' - Ellen Pakkies on killing drug addict sonPolitics
-
ANC MP Vincent Smith declares business interests to ParlyPolitics
-
Magashule to address 34th commemoration of Vaal uprisingPolitics
-
Holomisa says UDM to stick to decision on Trollip removalPolitics
-
DA: Claims against Vincent Smith would be serious breach of Parly ethicsPolitics
-
WC ANC councillor facing disciplinary action for bringing party into disreputePolitics
-
[ANALYSIS] May in Africa: Post-Brexit development agenda smacks of desperationOpinion
-
[OPINION] There’s a new player in modern scramble for AfricaAfrica
-
[OPINION] Unholy alliance to no good endOpinion
-
[OPINION] Fathers and daughtersLocal
-
[OPINION] Trump’s comment about SA is a reminder that race still mattersOpinion
-
[OPINION] Key questions the Zondo inquiry needs to pose about the nuclear dealOpinion
Popular Topics
-
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
-
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
-
Budget Speech 2018
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
-
[TIMELINE] Helen Zille: In the cross hairsLocal
-
No degree? No problem, as top employers look further for hiresBusiness
-
Rand weaker as risk aversion grips investorsBusiness
-
Ramaphosa: SA has signed several deals to boost economic ties with ChinaLocal
-
Investors await policy package plan to save Argentine pesoBusiness
-
Solidarity: Sasol has taken transformation too farLocal
-
Amid US trade war, China's Xi reiterates reform commitmentWorld
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Mon
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 15°C
- 2°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 13°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 12°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 13°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 14°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 3°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 15°C
- 2°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 14°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 13°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 11°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 14°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 15°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 11°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 11°C
- 3°C
- Fri
- 12°C
- 3°C
- Sat
- 12°C
- 3°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 12°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 11°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 12°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 12°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 32°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 4°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 4°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 3°C
- Sat
- 11°C
- 0°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 33°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 12°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 11°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 9°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 13°C
- 7°C
4 die in explosion at Somerset West Denel plant
Firefighters are searching for six others believed to be trapped inside the building.
CAPE TOWN – The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Services has confirmed four people have died in an explosion at the Denel Munitions Plant in Somerset West.
Firefighters are searching for six others believed to be trapped inside the building.
The cause of the explosion is not known at this stage.
The city's Theo Layne said: “When we arrived there it was ascertained that an explosion had occurred and staff at the factory was in the process of extinguishing the subsequent fire. Our firefighters are currently carrying out search and rescue operations for a further six persons that are unaccounted for.”
An eyewitness explained what he saw: “Five kilometres away from there I noticed a huge fireball towards Somchem just like a shockwave which was a huge bang ...”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
ANC MP Vincent Smith declares business interests to Parly2 hours ago
-
Petrol price to rise by 5 cents2 hours ago
-
Prominent Joburg surgeon under investigation over forced abortion claims10 hours ago
-
[SATIRE] Hey JZ: How times change5 hours ago
-
Kya Sand protesters threaten land grabs if demands not met6 hours ago
-
China to invest over $60bn in Africa over 3 years2 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.