Untu: Concerning Prasa incidents not reported to Railway Safety Regulator

JOHANNESBURG - The United National Transport Union (Untu) says several incidents concerning the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) over the past year were not reported to the Railway Safety Regulator.

The union says its seriously concerned with the regulator's decision to grant Prasa a one-year safety permit.

Untu says Prasa should have been required to take accountability and ensure correct safety measures are in place before a permit was awarded.

The union has appealed to its own members to report accidents to ensure it takes matters up to the regulator on their behalf.

Untu Spokesperson Sonja Carstens said: “I must say, up to now, the Railway Safety Regulator has submitted to the union that they were not aware of instances that we’ve brought to their attention.”