Untu: Concerning Prasa incidents not reported to Railway Safety Regulator
The union says its seriously concerned with the regulator's decision to grant Prasa a one-year safety permit.
JOHANNESBURG - The United National Transport Union (Untu) says several incidents concerning the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) over the past year were not reported to the Railway Safety Regulator.
The union says its seriously concerned with the regulator's decision to grant Prasa a one-year safety permit.
Untu says Prasa should have been required to take accountability and ensure correct safety measures are in place before a permit was awarded.
The union has appealed to its own members to report accidents to ensure it takes matters up to the regulator on their behalf.
Untu Spokesperson Sonja Carstens said: “I must say, up to now, the Railway Safety Regulator has submitted to the union that they were not aware of instances that we’ve brought to their attention.”
Popular in Business
-
Morning Brief: Maimane to reach out to EFF; Fuel price woes; & JZ, the hooker?
-
Zondo Commission finalising list of people to appear before the inquiry
-
Davis, Moyane ‘fall out meant no co-operation from Sars'
-
Cwele: Govt working to urgently improve Post Office infrastructure
-
Geoffrey Qhena’s departure from IDC allows ‘new talent’ to take over
-
Petrol prices expected to increase next month
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.