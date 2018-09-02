Untu: Concerning Prasa incidents not reported to Railway Safety Regulator

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 10°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 11°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 11°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
Go

Untu: Concerning Prasa incidents not reported to Railway Safety Regulator

The union says its seriously concerned with the regulator's decision to grant Prasa a one-year safety permit.

A view inside the Prasa repair depot on 28 May 2018, where trains are fixed, renovated and parts are shipped off for off-site repairs. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
A view inside the Prasa repair depot on 28 May 2018, where trains are fixed, renovated and parts are shipped off for off-site repairs. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The United National Transport Union (Untu) says several incidents concerning the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) over the past year were not reported to the Railway Safety Regulator.

The union says its seriously concerned with the regulator's decision to grant Prasa a one-year safety permit.

Untu says Prasa should have been required to take accountability and ensure correct safety measures are in place before a permit was awarded.

The union has appealed to its own members to report accidents to ensure it takes matters up to the regulator on their behalf.

Untu Spokesperson Sonja Carstens said: “I must say, up to now, the Railway Safety Regulator has submitted to the union that they were not aware of instances that we’ve brought to their attention.”

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA